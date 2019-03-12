Betty L. "Babe" Mitchell, age 85, of Portage, IN passed away on Sunday March 10, 2019. She was born on May 7, 1933 in Pampa, TX to Joe and Alice (Prim) Sewell.Betty is survived by her loving daughters, Brenda Mitchell and Barbara (Michael) McEachern; brother, James Sewell; grandchildren, David Mitchell, Justin (Kristie) Harrison, Daniel Harrison, Jared Snyder, James Brumfield and Jeffery (Shannon) Brumfield and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert H. Mitchell; brother, William Sewell and sister, Alice McIlree.Betty was a member of Real Life Community Church of the Nazarene and the Bonner Senior Center. She enjoyed playing pinochle and Bunco. Betty retired from Indiana Area Food & Commercial Workers after working for A&P and Five Star Grocery. She was known in Portage as the A&P lady. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Bob Burton officiating. Burial to follow at Heritage Cemetery in Portage, IN. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15th from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.ee-fh.com. Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary