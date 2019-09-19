Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Jerusalem Baptist Church
1741 Fillmore Street
Gary, IN
God allowed Bettie to come into the world on Tuesday, October 28, 1941. She was the 4th of five children born in Gary, Indiana to the late James Edgar Jenkins Sr. and Ola Mae (Morgan) Jenkins. She departed this world at age 77 on September 12, 2019. At age 8, she was baptized at Galilee Baptist Church. She attended Frobel and Roosevelt High School. She retired after more than 30 years as a secretary for the Gary Police Department. She is survived by daughters Linda Moore-Garcia (Angel Garcia) of Gibsonton, FL; LaDebra Moore-Fletcher (Alvin Fletcher) of North Plainfield, NJ; Stacy Hatten-Jones (Bobby A. Jones) of Gary, IN; sister Marlene Broyles and brothers James Jenkins Jr. and Herbert Jenkins of Gary, IN; and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation, Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Guy & Allen Funeral Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Funeral services Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1741 Fillmore Street, Gary, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019
