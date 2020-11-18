1/1
Betty R. Hiller
Betty R. (Turner) Hiller, age 72 of Gary, Indiana went home to be with the Lord on November 12, 2020 with her husband by her side. Born to parents Horace and Isabella Turner. Betty graduated from Roosevelt High School Class of 1967. She received an associate degree from Bryant and Stratton's School of Business. She was a faithful member of New Mt. Moriah M. B. Church. She leaves to cherish her loving memories husband Lee F. Hiller; three children Fred (Heather) Hiller, Jokima L. Hiller and Jocelyn Melendez; four grandchildren Joshua and Caleb Hiller, Ryan and Joriana Melendez; three sisters Barbara (Johnnie) Hudson, Evelyn Rhenwrick and Alfreda Turner; brother Horace Jr. (Jacqueline) Turner; god daughter Mya Gardner; god son Luke Dillon; six sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday November 19, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at New Mt. Moriah M. B. Church 1917 Carolina Street Gary, IN. Rev. W. N. Reed Pastor/Officiant. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.



Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
New Mt. Moriah M. B. Church
NOV
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Mt. Moriah M. B. Church
Memories & Condolences

November 17, 2020
Fred , our sincere condolences and prayers sent to you in the loss of your wife. May you and your family find consolation in knowing God has rescued another beautiful Angel and forever, in His home in Heaven, she's loved and at peace.
Your classmate,
Gloria Robinson Hooks
Friend
November 17, 2020
Prayers for God’s Grace to keep you during this difficult time. I’m so terribly sorry for your loss. Abbe Ehlers
Abbe Ehlers
Coworker
November 17, 2020
Jokima, my heart and thoughts go out to you and your family at the loss of your dear mother. I pray that God will comfort and keep your family during this difficult time, and that He will begin to heal your hearts with loving memories and the promise of seeing Mrs. Betty R. Hiller again. With love, -Crystal
Crystal Scott
Friend
November 17, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
November 17, 2020
Sending prayers of comfort and love to the family
♥ Natalie Lewis and Nile and Nhandi
Natalie Lewis
Family
November 17, 2020
Love you auntie Betty. You will be missed.
Shauna Haynes
Family
November 17, 2020
My deepest sympathies to your family. May she Rest In Peace. God Bless you with comfort and strength during this time.
Judi Brown
Friend
November 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Tony Hiller
Family
November 17, 2020
My Condolences to your family Jokima and Evelyn! Praying for your strength during this time of bereavement!
Sharon King
Friend
November 17, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Fred and family, you will be in my prayers.
Gregory Archibald
Friend
November 17, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Kim newton (Ms. Jokimas former student)
Friend
November 17, 2020
Sending my love and deepest sympathy to the Hiller and Turner Family on the passing of my friend and classmate, Betty Hiller. To her husband, Lee & children I wish you healing and peace. Jacquelyn (McDowell) White
Jacquelyn White
Classmate
