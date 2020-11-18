Betty R. (Turner) Hiller, age 72 of Gary, Indiana went home to be with the Lord on November 12, 2020 with her husband by her side. Born to parents Horace and Isabella Turner. Betty graduated from Roosevelt High School Class of 1967. She received an associate degree from Bryant and Stratton's School of Business. She was a faithful member of New Mt. Moriah M. B. Church. She leaves to cherish her loving memories husband Lee F. Hiller; three children Fred (Heather) Hiller, Jokima L. Hiller and Jocelyn Melendez; four grandchildren Joshua and Caleb Hiller, Ryan and Joriana Melendez; three sisters Barbara (Johnnie) Hudson, Evelyn Rhenwrick and Alfreda Turner; brother Horace Jr. (Jacqueline) Turner; god daughter Mya Gardner; god son Luke Dillon; six sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday November 19, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at New Mt. Moriah M. B. Church 1917 Carolina Street Gary, IN. Rev. W. N. Reed Pastor/Officiant. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.