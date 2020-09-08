1/1
Beulah Barnes Burroughs
1937 - 2020
Beulah Barnes Burroughs of Gary, IN was born June 1, 1937 and departed this life on August 31, 2020. She accepted Christ at an early age. Beulah was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Preceded in death by husband James T. Burroughs, son Ronnie Burroughs. She leaves to cherish 7 children, Shirley (David) Magee, James (Debra) Burroughs, Frederick Burroughs of Fort Worth, TX, David (Elvetta) of Merrillville, IN, Phyllis Richardson, Monique Burroughs of Gary, IN, Tasha Pruitt of Grand Prairie TX, 21 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, godson, Elder Gregory(Minnie)Williams, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Worked at Lincolnshire Nursing home. Visitation Thursday September 10, 2020 from 9 :00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell-Coleman 3200 W 15th Ave. Gary, IN. Elder Gregory Williams officiant. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.


Published in Post-Tribune from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
SEP
10
Funeral
11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
September 5, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
September 5, 2020
Beulah was a great aunt to me. I use to go have lunch with her when I worked at Vohr School. She always welcome me in home and she is truly going to be mist. Love you Auntie (Mickey)
Linda Williams
