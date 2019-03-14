|
|
Beulah Carline Biege, age 75 of LaPorte, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was born and raised in Pikesville, TN. She is preceded in death by parents, Coy and Vera Bridgeman; Loving husband, Charles C. Biege; Son, James, James A. Carter; Brothers, Nathaniel, Carl, Earl and Johnny Bridgeman. She leaves to cherish her beautiful memories, her children, Darrick, Anthony, and Cherlunda Carter; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; nieces; nephews and a host of family and friends. Services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Redeems Fellowship 7922 W. Pahs Road Michigan City, Indiana 46360. Visitation 9:00AM-11:00AM with funeral immediately following at 11:00AM. Interment at Pine Lake Cemetery. Please send cards in lieu of flowers to Manuel Memorial Funeral Home 421 W. 5th Avenue Gary, Indiana 46402.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 14, 2019