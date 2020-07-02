Beverly A. Taylor age 77 received her wings Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Gary, IN. She was born May 3, 1943 to the late George A. Hayden Sr. and Florida Harris Hayden-Williams. Beverly attended Roosevelt High School and went on to work in the field of Food Service and Health Care. She accepted Christ at an early age, and at her passing, she was a member of the Washington Street Church of God Mission Team. She leaves to cherish her memory; 2 daughters: Shawn Denyce Hayden and LaTonya Anita Reese, 1 Daughter-in-law, Tamika Le'Deoux Reese, 10 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; 1 brother and 4 sisters. Visitation: Friday, July 3, 2020 from 12-1:00 pm, with funeral service to follow. All services at Washington Street Church of God, 2101 Washington Street Gary, IN 46407. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart, IN.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store