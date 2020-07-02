1/1
Beverly A. Taylor
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly A. Taylor age 77 received her wings Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Gary, IN. She was born May 3, 1943 to the late George A. Hayden Sr. and Florida Harris Hayden-Williams. Beverly attended Roosevelt High School and went on to work in the field of Food Service and Health Care. She accepted Christ at an early age, and at her passing, she was a member of the Washington Street Church of God Mission Team. She leaves to cherish her memory; 2 daughters: Shawn Denyce Hayden and LaTonya Anita Reese, 1 Daughter-in-law, Tamika Le'Deoux Reese, 10 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; 1 brother and 4 sisters. Visitation: Friday, July 3, 2020 from 12-1:00 pm, with funeral service to follow. All services at Washington Street Church of God, 2101 Washington Street Gary, IN 46407. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart, IN.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Washington Street Church of God
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved