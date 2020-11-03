Beverly Ann Nickolson age 61 of Gary Indiana passed away October 28,2020. Beverly graduated from Westside high school, class of "77" where she had a host of friends from the neighborhood and from school. It was within this association that she met her long-term partner of 35 years, Eddie Lackland. From Eddie she birthed her twins Eric and Erica Lackland (28), following her middle child Ashley Lowery (34) and oldest child Tamika Crawford (39). Beverly grew up in Galilee Baptist Church of Gary. She had experience in the factory, catering, and hospitality industries before arriving at her job as a dispatcher at the Northlake campus of Methodist Hospital. There she grew to be a supervisor of Patient Transportation and worked at Methodist for nearly 20 years. She is preceded in death by her mother and father Bessie and Earl Nickolson Sr, as well as her siblings: Earl Nickolson Jr., Betty Blaine, John Nickolson Sr., Vernon Nickolson, and Eloise Nickolson. She leaves behind her spouse and four children, two grandsons Gabriel Reed (3), Michael Byrd III, only granddaughter Layla Knight (6), and a host of nieces and nephews. All Services Thursday November 5,2020 Wake 9:30 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary,In. Burial Evergreen Memorial Hobart,In.





