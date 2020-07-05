1/1
Beverly Ann Pendergrass
1941 - 2020
Beverly Ann Pendergrass, age 79, of Michigan City, IN passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Addison Pointe in Chesterton, IN. She was born on January 25, 1941 in Gary, IN to Wade Leroy and Edna (Archer) Decker. On February 11, 1961, Beverly married the love of her life, David Pendergrass who preceded her in death.

Beverly is survived by her children: Tom (Dina) Pendergrass of Wheatfield, IN, Tammy (Bill) Barnes of Michigan City, IN, Tracy (Mark) Zeilenga of Watkinsville, GA and Troy Pendergrass of Chesterton, IN; grandchildren: Scott (Dawn), Ryan, Lindsey (Mick), Josh (Kevin), Garrett (Liz), Taylor, Lauren (Josh), Jonathan, Matthew, Julie Ann, Parker, and Chayse; sixteen great-grandchildren; sisters: Sharon (Morris) Hardesty and Mary Tuttle. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, David; parents; brother: Garland Decker; sisters: Delores Nelson and Ruth Zimmerman.

Beverly was an award-winning roller skater, loved to cook, was a devoted Chicago Cubs fan, and an avid shopper who loved a good bargain. She had previously worked as a hairstylist along with raising her four beloved children. Beverly attended Faith City Assembly of God Church with her family.

Visitation for family and friends will take place on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 4:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. at Geisen Funeral & Cremation Services, located at 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410. Funeral Services will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. For those unable to attend, Beverly's funeral service will be streamed live on our Facebook page. Please visit https://m.facebook.com/geisenfuneralhome/ at 7:00 p.m. CST.

Due to Covid-19 safety concerns, facial masks and social distancing will be required.

Services will conclude at the funeral home and a private family burial will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in Beverly's name may be given to the Dementia Society of America, dementiasociety.org.

To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www.GeisenFuneralHome.com, (219) 874-4214.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Geisen Funeral Homes - Merrillville
JUL
7
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Geisen Funeral Homes - Merrillville
