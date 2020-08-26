1/1
Billie Douglas Jackson
1935 - 2020
Billie Douglas Jackson was born February, 9, 1935 and went on to Glory on August 19, 2020. She moved to Gary in 1953 and married the love of her life, Cliff Jackson, Sr., in 1953. She was a former member of Love Feast COGIC. She held Bachelor's & Master's degrees in Education. She taught for 28 years. Preceding her in death are her husband, Cliff, Sr.; mother and father, Emma Lee Jones Hall and Douglas Hall; siblings, Mattie Evans, John L. Hall, Margarette Irvin, Gloria Jean Horsley, James Hall, Adele Harris, Jesse Hall, Gussie L. Morris, and Tommie Lee Jackson; sons-in-law, Robert E. Miner, and William T. Busch, Jr.; and great-grandson, Jordan Q. Woods. She will be remembered by children, Cliff Jackson, Jr., Carla G. Miner Busch, Brenda K. (Roosevelt) Hutchins, and Emma F. (Marvin) Davis, 9 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and a host of precious relatives and friends. All services will be held at Love Feast Church of God in Christ, 2456 Chase St., Gary IN, 46404, on Friday, August 28, 2020. Viewing will be 9-11:00 a.m. with private memorial service immediately following. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery, 4450 Harrison Street, Gary, Indiana 46408. Masks and social distancing required.



Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Love Feast Church of God in Christ
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Memories & Condolences

