Born February 16, 1938 in Ruleville, Mississippi. He was a lifelong resident of Gary, IN until death. Billy passed away August 29, 2020. He retired from U.S. Steel Gary Works. Billy was preceded in death by his daughter Phyllis Elaine Fulton. He leaves to cherish his loving memories his wife, Bernice Fulton; sister Norma Askew of Gary, IN; two daughters Cornita Diane Mabone and Arneisha Santoya Fulton; two sons, Willilam "Turkey" (Nakia) Fulton and Reginald LaMar Fulton; six grandchildren, Ivori Fulton, Irelin Fulton, William Fulton,III, Carmen Mabon, Ashanti Bradley, Amber Bradley; one great grandson, Kingston (Buffalo) Lackey and a host of cousins and friends. Visitation will be Friday September 4, 2020 12:00pm - 8:00pm Family Hour will be 6:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral Service will be Saturday September 5, 2020 at 11:00am. All services will be held at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home "Your Parlor of Peace" 421 W 5th Ave Gary, IN





