Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Service
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
Billy Johnson Obituary
Billy Johnson, age 69, of Black Oak/Calumet Township, passed away September 12, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was a retired member of USW Local 1011. Billy enjoyed riding his motorcycle and he loved playing and building guitars. He was preceded in death by his parents- Lela and Earl Johnson; 2 brothers- Dallas and Ernie Johnson. Billy is survived by his loving wife- Marcia Johnson; daughter- Tonya (Patrick) Brown; 2 sons- Billy (Renee) Johnson, and Ryan (Allison) Johnson; 3 grandchildren- Blake Ramos, Ryan Jr. and Lily Johnson. Friends are invited to visit with Billy's family on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m., with Pastor Frank Encinas officiating, at Burns Funeral Home, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. www.burnsfuneral.com.
Published in the Post Tribune from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
