|
|
Elder Billy Thacker age 71 of Gary, In passed away on October 12,2019. Billy was a devoted member of Triumph The Church and Kingdom of God in Christ and was a 35 year retired employee of United States Steel Corporation. Billy was also a Roosevelt Class of '68 Graduate.
Lovingly, he will be cherished in memory and dearly missed by 4 sisters Shirley Curtis of Dolton, Il, Mary Ella Griggs of Champaign, IL, Carolyn White of Sugar Hill, GA, Wanda (Fred) Nettles of Springfield, IL. 2 Brothers: Hanson Thacker Jr. of Dallas TX, Javae (Francinna) Wright of Champaign, IL. Nephew Freddie (Omeka) Williams of Champaign IL and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and close friends. All Services Monday October 21,2019 Wake 11:30 am Funeral 1:00 pm at Triumph The Church And Kingdom Of God In Christ 834 W. 25th Ave. Gary, In. Burial Oak Hill Cemetery Gary,In. Professional Services Rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019