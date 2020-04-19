Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Marshall Temple C.O.G.P.I.C
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Marshall Temple C.O.G.P.I.C.
Resources
More Obituaries for Bishop Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bishop L.E. Marshall


1932 - 2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bishop L.E. Marshall Obituary
Bishop L.E. Marshall made his transition on April 13, 2020 due to heart failure. He was born on December 6, 1932 to the late Albert and Vennie Marshall of Medon Tennessee as the youngest of 14 children. Bishop L.E. Marshall served under Bishop C.E. Bennett before he began his ministry as a Founder, Pastor and Overseer of Marshall Temple Church in October 1959. While pastoring, he worked as a professional salesman at Esquire, Lyttons, and Karrolls Mens Fashion from which he retired. He was consecrated as Senior Bishop in 2001.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving, faithful and dedicated wife of 55 years Mother Berdia Marshall. He leaves his two children mourning his loss daughter Yolanda Marshall, J.D., D.P.M. and son Fredrick Marshall. He leaves his relatives, which consist of a host of nephews and nieces along with his friends. He also leaves his Marshall Temple Church family of which he has been pastoring for over 60 years. All services will be held at Marshall Temple C.O.G.P.I.C. on Wednesday April 22, 2020. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m. and the funeral will be at 12:00 p.m. Due to the current world situation, a special memorial service has been scheduled for Sunday October 4, 2020.
Published in the Post Tribune from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -