Bishop L.E. Marshall made his transition on April 13, 2020 due to heart failure. He was born on December 6, 1932 to the late Albert and Vennie Marshall of Medon Tennessee as the youngest of 14 children. Bishop L.E. Marshall served under Bishop C.E. Bennett before he began his ministry as a Founder, Pastor and Overseer of Marshall Temple Church in October 1959. While pastoring, he worked as a professional salesman at Esquire, Lyttons, and Karrolls Mens Fashion from which he retired. He was consecrated as Senior Bishop in 2001.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving, faithful and dedicated wife of 55 years Mother Berdia Marshall. He leaves his two children mourning his loss daughter Yolanda Marshall, J.D., D.P.M. and son Fredrick Marshall. He leaves his relatives, which consist of a host of nephews and nieces along with his friends. He also leaves his Marshall Temple Church family of which he has been pastoring for over 60 years. All services will be held at Marshall Temple C.O.G.P.I.C. on Wednesday April 22, 2020. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m. and the funeral will be at 12:00 p.m. Due to the current world situation, a special memorial service has been scheduled for Sunday October 4, 2020.
Published in the Post Tribune from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020