Blanche E. Johnson
Blanche Elizabeth Johnson age 82 passed departed this life on May 24th, 2020 while on FaceTime with her loving daughter-in-law Tiona Darkins. Blanche graduated from Prentiss Institute in 1955. She was a dedicated worker at Hammond Valve for 10 years and was also a devoted member St. John Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband James Johnson, 4 children Gil Johnson, Curtis Johnson, James Johnson Jr., Anjetta Johnson. She was a dedicated worker at Hammond Valve for 10 years. She leaves to cherish a host of close family members and friends. All Services are Thursday June 4, 2020 Wake 9:30a.m. Funeral 12:00p.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary,In,


Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
