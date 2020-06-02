Blanche Elizabeth Johnson, age 82, passed departed this life on May 24th, 2020 while on FaceTime with her loving daughter-in-law Tiona Darkins. Blanche graduated from Prentiss Institute in 1955. She was a dedicated worker at Hammond Valve for 10 years and was also a devoted member St. John Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband James Johnson, 4 children Gil Johnson, Curtis Johnson , James Johnson Jr. , Anjetta Johnson . She was a dedicated worker at Hammond Valve for 10 years. She leaves to cherish a host of close family members and friends. All Services are Thursday June 4,2020 Wake 9:30a.m. Funeral 12:00p.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary, IN





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store