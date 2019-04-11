Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Bobbie Jean Cherry

Bobbie Jean Cherry Obituary
Bobbie Jean Cherry, 60, of Gary, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Bobbie was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be remembered most for her sense of the dramatics. To say that she was a bit "extra" would be an understatement, the kind of which she was not known to make. If there was a dramatic thing to say, rest assured, she said it. If there was a dramatic thing to be done, then have no doubt, she stood ready for her moment. In her fashion, she passed away rather unexpectedly–no doubt to get the last laugh. She is survived by her nine children and a number of grandchildren and great- grandchildren, whose names and count she could never quite remember. Bobbie now returns to one of her favorite pastimes: annoying her best friend, her husband James. Visitation Friday, April 12, 2019 from 12noon to 8:00p.m. with family hours from 6:00p.m.- 8:00p.m. Funerals services Saturday. April 13, 2019 at 11:00a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue .
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 11, 2019
