|
|
AKA Barbara Farmer, born in Minter City, Mississippi, the oldest child of Nathaniel and Mary Ollie Nash. She was valedictorian of her high school graduating class and moved to Gary, IN, when she was 16 years old. In September of 1962, Bobbie married Willie Earl Farmer; Sr. The couple had four children: Howard, Michael, Willie Jr., and Lori. She spent many years at home, taking care of her family. She eventually went to work for Champs Home Center in Gary, retiring after 22 years. Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, Nathaniel and Mary Ollie Nash, special aunt and uncle, David and Dorothy Miller, Gary, Indiana; a cherished cousin, Glenn Miller Sr., and former husband, Willie Farmer Sr., Gary, Indiana. She leaves behind her sons, Howard Farmer, Kenner, Louisiana; Michael Farmer; Willie (Rosalin) Farmer; daughter, Lori Farmer; special aunt, Bernice Hemphill; sisters, Mary Clanton, Grace Holbrook, and Donna Nash; four grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Guy and Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Avenue, Gary, IN. Friends may visit family at the chapel from 10 - 11 a.m., prior to the memorial service.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019