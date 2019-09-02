To a loving wife and mother, we miss you on your second anniversary in Heaven. on September 2, 2017 God kissed your forehead, took your hand gently and walked you home. thank you dear over and over again for everything you have instilled in all of us. Unwavering love for your husband and a special passion for each of your children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Your memories are always in our thoughts and live on forever in our hearts. you are a blessing to us all.



We also remember you in scripture. from your husband, 23rd Psalms where you rest, "The Lord is my shepherd"...until we meet again; my children Colossians 2:6-7 "So then, just as you received Christ Jesus as Lord, continue to live in him, rooted and built up in him, strengthened in the faith as you were taught, and overflowing with thankfulness"; and finally to my grands, great grands and more grands to come, I continue to instill in you Philippians 4:13 "I can do All things in Christ who strengthens me."



Rest in Peace, Your Loving Family Published in the Post Tribune from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019