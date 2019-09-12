|
|
Bobby Lavell Jordan age 60 of Gary,In passed away Tuesday September 3,2019 at Northlake Methodist Hospital. Bobby was a graduate of West Side High School class of 1977, in Gary, Indiana. Bobby was a former employer at Glidden Paint in Hammond, In. Welcoming him to his new home will be parents Algie and Carrie Jordan; sisters Maggie (Baydear), Georgia (Gail) and Laverne; brothers: Algie(Candy) Jr. and Louis Thomas(LT): nephew Darryl; Great niece Christina Jordan; sister-in-law's Annie Lee and Bonita Jordan, as well as one brother-in-law Isaiah(June) Belton. Bobby leaves to cherish his memory of only child Diyana(Boogie) Jordan and only granddaughter Tiyana Jordan; Brother Willie Earl Jordan and sister Mary Jordan; 11 nieces, 7 nephews, 38 great nieces and 18 great-great nieces and nephews. Special dear friends Ruby (Tiny) Lymas, Pamela Mallette, Frederick Jenkins and best friend David Buggs along with relatives, neighbors and lots of friends. A very special thank you to nieces/daughters Keri-Anne(Tina/Cheetah) Muldrew, Adrienne Noble, Rodreon(Punky) Jones, Jarika(Dolly) Jones and Brenda Reynolds. Memorial Saturday September 14,2019 2:00 p.m. at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 12, 2019