Bon Earl Whiting Sr. (Coach Whiting) 79, of Gary, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Preceded in death by father Willie Whiting, mother, Mary Alice Teamer. Bon Earl graduated from Washington High School, South Bend, Indiana. He retired from School City of Gary in 2005. He leaves to cherish his memories, his son Bon Earl (Jennifer) Whiting Jr. of Baltimore, MD daughter, Chonn Whiting, Crown Point, IN, 3 grandchildren, Elijah and Luci Whiting of Baltimore, MD, Chase Whiting-Wirth of Crown Point, IN. Sisters Eunice Griffin, of Gary, IN Linda (Whitney) Hightower of Orlando, FL, nephew Derrick Griffin Sr. of Indianapolis, IN, niece Nikisha Hightower of Orlando FL, friend Velder Dixon, Gary, IN. Host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday, April 24, 2019 10am Funeral 11am at Tree of Life Missionary Baptist Church 2323 W. 11th Ave. Gary, Indiana 46404. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park 3815 W. 39th Ave Hobart, IN 46342.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 23, 2019