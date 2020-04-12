|
Bonita "Bonnie" Gilmore of Valparaiso, IN passed away on April 4, 2020.
On October 10, 1959, she married the love of her life, Robert W. Gilmore and they spent the next 54 years together.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents. She is survived by her five children, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren; one sister, and many friends and dear relatives.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were handled by Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, Portage Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.ee-fh.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020