Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
6941 Central Avenue
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-1330
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonita Gilmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonita Gilmore


1940 - 2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bonita Gilmore Obituary
Bonita "Bonnie" Gilmore of Valparaiso, IN passed away on April 4, 2020.

On October 10, 1959, she married the love of her life, Robert W. Gilmore and they spent the next 54 years together.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents. She is survived by her five children, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren; one sister, and many friends and dear relatives.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were handled by Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, Portage Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.ee-fh.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -