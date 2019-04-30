Home

Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
Bonita "Bonnie" Horbovetz

Bonita "Bonnie" Horbovetz Obituary
Bonita L. Horbovetz, age 61, of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at Porter Regional Hospital. She was born on May 29, 1957 to the late William and Verna (nee Gaebe) Polson. On November 18, 1978, she married the love of her life Jack Horbovetz. Bonnie worked at St Margaret's Hospital in Hammond as an ICU Nurse. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.She is survived by her husband of 40 yrs., Jack Horbovetz; two sons, Aaron (Kellie) and David (Amber) Horbovetz; daughter, Candice Martinez; five grandchildren, Santino, Gage, John, Aidan and Maddox; great-grandson, Gionni; three brothers, Bill Polson, Don (Barb) Polson and Steve (Mary Ellen) Polson; sister, Diane Pearson, many nieces and nephews and other loving family and dear friends.Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents.A funeral service for Bonnie will be Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:00 am. at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., Hobart, IN., with Pastor Ron Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Ridge Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. (219) 942-2109 or online condolences at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019
