Ridgelawn Funeral Home
4201 W Ridge Rd
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 980-5555
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
New Mount Moriah Church
1917 Carolina St
Gary,, IN
View Map
Bonita Joyce Carbins


Bonita Joyce Carbins Obituary
Bonita Joyce Carbins, 69, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Spring Mill Health Campus in Merrillville. She was born on July 31, 1950 in Lambert, MS to Evelyn Shaw. She leaves to cherish her memories her loving son, Gregory Carbins. Bonita was a retiree from Gary Community Schools after 47 years of service. She was a member of New Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Gary. There will be a visitation on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. with Funeral Services to follow at New Mount Moriah Church, 1917 Carolina St., Gary, IN 46407. Bonita will be dearly missed by her loving family and dear friends.

ridgelawnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019
