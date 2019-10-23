|
Bonita Joyce Carbins, 69, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Spring Mill Health Campus in Merrillville. She was born on July 31, 1950 in Lambert, MS to Evelyn Shaw. She leaves to cherish her memories her loving son, Gregory Carbins. Bonita was a retiree from Gary Community Schools after 47 years of service. She was a member of New Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Gary. There will be a visitation on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. with Funeral Services to follow at New Mount Moriah Church, 1917 Carolina St., Gary, IN 46407. Bonita will be dearly missed by her loving family and dear friends.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019