Booker T. Henderson age 94 entered into life on August 1, 1924 in Yazoo City, MS. His parents were Lucious Henderson and Katherine (Jordan) Henderson who proceeded him in death. Booker T. was joined in marriage to Thelma Howard on February 13, 1945 while on a short leave from the U.S. Navy. He received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy in January, 1946. Booker T. and Thelma then moved to Gary, IN in July, 1948. Booker T. retired on disability from Republic Steel (LTV) Gary in 1973. He was a devoted member of SS. Monica and Luke Church, and an active member of the Knights of Peter Claver Augustus Tolton Council 289. Booker T. held a special place in his heart for the city of Gary, IN. He was active in his community working for many years with the Eastside Little League. He was also very supportive of the local politicians in his neighborhood and throughout the city. Booker T. was married to Thelma, the love of his life for 74 beautiful years, until Booker T. was called home to be with the Lord on March 6, 2019. He leaves to mourn his passing six children, Bernard (Jerelyn) Henderson of Jackson, MS, Brenda Henderson of Gary, IN, Booker T. (Darlene) Henderson Jr. of Schererville, IN, Reginald Henderson of Manassas, VA, Anna (Timothy) Theus of Dyer, IN, and John Howard Henderson of Conyers, GA. Also to mourn his passing are 12 grandchildren, Toni of Inglewood, CA, Brian (Tanya) of Jackson, MS, Martin Sean of Gary, IN, DarNieshia (Terrance) Morris of Valparaiso, IN, Binika of Merrillville, IN, Jamarr Booker T. of Arlington, VA, Jasmine of Schererville, IN, Rachel, Rochelle and Rashad of Manassas, VA, Theresa (Christopher) Mann of Merrillville, IN and Timothy II of Chicago, IL; six great grandchildren, Olivia, Daniel and Peyton of Jackson, MS and Dariyan of Baltimore, MD, Tyse and Tyres of Valparaiso, IN. Booker also leaves a host of family and friends to cherish his memory. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. with Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at SS Monica and Luke Catholic Church, 645 Rhode Island Street, Gary, IN 46402. Interment will be at the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Hobart, IN. All Services are rendered by the Ridgelawn Funeral Home.