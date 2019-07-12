In Memory of Booker T. Flowers



Booker T. Flowers was born February 15, 1922 and died on July 4, 2019 at the age of 97. He was born to Andrew and Angie Taylor in Vicksburg, Mississippi.



He was a United States Army Veteran, during World War II, being Honorably Discharged. Booker worked at Youngstown Sheet and Tube Steel Mill for 34 years. He retired in April 1979.



He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Booker also loved boxing. His nickname was "Chopper." He was well known in Gary, Chicago and Vicksburg.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Kathie Flowers in August 2007. Booker was preceded in death by his four brothers and five sisters. He leaves behind three children, Lafayette Johnson, Jr., Lafayette Duling (Bey, Bey), Velmar Lee Williamson and host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren and dear loved ones.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 15, 2109. Wake will be at 10 a.m. and Funeral starting at 11 a.m. at Smith, Bizzell and Warner Funeral Home, located at 4209 Grant Street, Gary, Indiana 46408.



No repast. Published in the Post Tribune from July 12 to July 14, 2019