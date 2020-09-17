Brandon Donte "Bre-Asia" Zackery age 17 of Gary,In passed away Tuesday September 8,2020. Bre-Asia attended The Gary Public School and was talented and a gifted dancer who had received a scholarship from Emerson Visual and Performing Arts School. Bre-Asia was a employee of Subway in the Gary,Miller Area. Bre-Asia was predeceased by her grandfather Pastor Clyde B. Smith, aunts Joy and Sherise Smith. Bre-Asia leaves to cherish her memories mother Dawn Smith of Gary,In, siblings Daisha , Dashonna, Michelle, Tabresha, Michael, Jauntae, Davion, Darnell and London, grandmother Delores Smith, nieces and nephews Iviona, Jaceyon, Nolani and Anova, special cousins Joiniesha and Diamond, special brother Marlon Sanders, best friend Kelia all of Gary,In and a host of other great aunts ,uncles, cousins and friends. Wake Saturday September 19,2020 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Christian Valley M.B. Church 1910 Adams St. Gary,In. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.





