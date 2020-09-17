1/1
Brandon Donte Zackery
Brandon Donte "Bre-Asia" Zackery age 17 of Gary,In passed away Tuesday September 8,2020. Bre-Asia attended The Gary Public School and was talented and a gifted dancer who had received a scholarship from Emerson Visual and Performing Arts School. Bre-Asia was a employee of Subway in the Gary,Miller Area. Bre-Asia was predeceased by her grandfather Pastor Clyde B. Smith, aunts Joy and Sherise Smith. Bre-Asia leaves to cherish her memories mother Dawn Smith of Gary,In, siblings Daisha , Dashonna, Michelle, Tabresha, Michael, Jauntae, Davion, Darnell and London, grandmother Delores Smith, nieces and nephews Iviona, Jaceyon, Nolani and Anova, special cousins Joiniesha and Diamond, special brother Marlon Sanders, best friend Kelia all of Gary,In and a host of other great aunts ,uncles, cousins and friends. Wake Saturday September 19,2020 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Christian Valley M.B. Church 1910 Adams St. Gary,In. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.


Published in Post-Tribune from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
September 16, 2020
May memories of brandon and the love of family surround you and give you strength in the days ahead. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. With deepest sympathy. Mary Zackery and family
Mary Zackery
Friend
