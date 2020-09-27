Brandon Robert Grace, 44, formerly of Merrillville passed away at his home in Houston, Texas on September 9, 2020 due to diabetic complications. His career in audio engineering led him to Houston where he was the Project Manager for Hilton of America's. He was frequently requested to oversee events because of his creative ability to meet customer's needs and carry out their vision. He is survived by his children, Terek and Tegan, and their mother, Nicole Bond; his mother and step-father, Pam and Ron Yacuk; father and step-mother, Robert and Cheryl Grace; grandmother, Marge Grace; siblings Kristyn Quimby & Christopher King, as well as aunts, uncles, niece, nephews, cousins, and many friends.





