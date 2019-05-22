Home

Brenda A. Jones

Brenda A. Jones Obituary
age 60 passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was graduate of Roosevelt High School Class of 1976, Atlanta Technical College. Brenda was a former employee of the Methodist Hospitals. She was a member of Embassies of Christ Church. Brenda was preceded by parents Eugene Wesley and Alice Robinson, sisters Diana Roper, Pamela Roper, brother Allen Roper. She leaves to cherish her memories husband Charles M. Jones, sisters twin Rebecca (Amos) Franklin Jr., Marsha (Eugene) Clark, Victoria Wesley; brothers Anthony Williams, Jessie Robinson, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral and burial services were private.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 22, 2019
