Brenda J. Davis age 69 passed away Wednesday May 6,2020 at Methodist Hospital, Northlake Campus. She leaves to cherish her memory son LaSalle Murphy, brother Renard Davis Sr., Sister Allene Davis, Brothers Cornell Davis Sr., and James Foster. Six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, two nephews, seven nieces and a host of cousins and friends. Open Visitation will be Monday May 18,2020 Wake 9:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. at Faith Temple of Christ 1520 Jennings St. Gary,In 46404. Burial Evergreen Cemetery. Professional Services Rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home.





