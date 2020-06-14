Brenda J. Zieba, age 72, of Lake Station, has left this world to be in Heaven with God, all of his angels and to be reunited with her family. She was born on September 26, 1947 in Chattanooga, Tennessee to the late Charles and Louise Merodias. Brenda graduated from River Forest High School in 1966. She worked as a teacher in the Lake Station Community Schools for 31 years. Brenda was a member of St Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Caring, gentle, happy and kind; she was the true definition of a mother's love for her children. Brenda is survived by her loving son, Rich (Kristen) Zieba of Noblesville; daughter, Christy Zieba of Lake Station; granddaughters, Hannah, Emma and Layla. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard in 2007; daughter, Richelle Zieba 2006; loving mother, Louise Merodias 2014; loving father, Charles Merodias 2017; precious dogs, Hope and Bella. A funeral service for Brenda will take place Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:00 am at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.