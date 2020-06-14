Brenda J. Zieba
1947 - 2020
Brenda J. Zieba, age 72, of Lake Station, has left this world to be in Heaven with God, all of his angels and to be reunited with her family. She was born on September 26, 1947 in Chattanooga, Tennessee to the late Charles and Louise Merodias. Brenda graduated from River Forest High School in 1966. She worked as a teacher in the Lake Station Community Schools for 31 years. Brenda was a member of St Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Caring, gentle, happy and kind; she was the true definition of a mother's love for her children. Brenda is survived by her loving son, Rich (Kristen) Zieba of Noblesville; daughter, Christy Zieba of Lake Station; granddaughters, Hannah, Emma and Layla. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard in 2007; daughter, Richelle Zieba 2006; loving mother, Louise Merodias 2014; loving father, Charles Merodias 2017; precious dogs, Hope and Bella. A funeral service for Brenda will take place Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:00 am at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
JUN
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-3013
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Lori Shaginaw
Family
June 13, 2020
I want to give my prayers and love to Brenda's family, Christy and Richie. We've been friends since High School, and I know your enjoying your daughter Rlchelle, in Heaven, and your Husband. We had such wonderful memories thru the years. God Bless.
Mary Fraley
Friend
