Brenda Jean Williams was born on December 23, 1952 in West Helena, Arkansas to the late Willie and willie Mae Walls. Brenda departed this life on Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family during the last days of her life. Brenda Graduated from Simeon Vocational High School in Chicago, IL. She was known to many to be a very loving, caring and dependable person. Brenda was a member of Allen Chapel C.M.E. Church Gary, IN where she served on the Usher Board. She is preceded in death by her husband Anderson Williams; brother Randy Walls; sister Lessie Green and special aunt Ruby Todd. Brenda leaves to cherish her life's memories sons Paris (Sandra) Williams and Ryan Williams, daughter; Kiri (Steven) Richards, sister Ruby (Ronald) McDade, two brothers Charles (Sharon) Walls and Glen (Sheila) Walls; 5 grandchildren; one great grandchild; special niece La'Tanya Makere and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy &Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park