1/1
Brenda Jean Williams
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Jean Williams was born on December 23, 1952 in West Helena, Arkansas to the late Willie and willie Mae Walls. Brenda departed this life on Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family during the last days of her life. Brenda Graduated from Simeon Vocational High School in Chicago, IL. She was known to many to be a very loving, caring and dependable person. Brenda was a member of Allen Chapel C.M.E. Church Gary, IN where she served on the Usher Board. She is preceded in death by her husband Anderson Williams; brother Randy Walls; sister Lessie Green and special aunt Ruby Todd. Brenda leaves to cherish her life's memories sons Paris (Sandra) Williams and Ryan Williams, daughter; Kiri (Steven) Richards, sister Ruby (Ronald) McDade, two brothers Charles (Sharon) Walls and Glen (Sheila) Walls; 5 grandchildren; one great grandchild; special niece La'Tanya Makere and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy &Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved