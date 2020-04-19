|
Brenda Y. (Austin) Johnson, age 77, of Glenview, IL received her wings and entered into heaven on April 15, 2020. Brenda was born on March 21, 1943 in Jackson, TN and spent her early years there.
Brenda and her family moved to the Midwest it the 50's, settling in an apartment in Morgan Park, IL and later moving into a house in the Tarrytown section of Gary, IN. She was the oldest of five children born to the late Louis and Margaret Austin and was a proud graduate of Tolleston, Class of 1961. She was a long-time resident of Gary before relocating to Illinois in 2014.
Many in Gary knew her from their interactions with her over the years on her jobs that included cashier at Buy Low Supermarket, realtor with Powers Realty and hairstylist at Shear Creations.
Brenda was a dedicated member of Clark Road M.B. Church for many years serving on the nurse's board and mission. She was also active with the senior citizen's Friendship Club and the Red Hat Society. In 2009 she attended the first inauguration of President Barack Obama with her Red Hat Sisters and felt honored to be part of such an historical event.
Brenda was a devoted and supportive wife to the late Charles, Sr. with whom she had a long courtship before marrying in 1986. She attended his golf outings, prepared her famous spaghetti for his senior social club & looked forward to their road trips to Alabama to visit his family.
She enjoyed working in her yard, cooking and hosting holiday dinners, arts and crafts, shopping trips to New York and anytime time spent with her daughter whom she adored.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving and caring daughter, Bridgett M. Hoye of Illinois; loving brother, Norman Austin of California; stepchildren, Charles Jr., Kevin, Harold, Deborah, Brenda and Raven; special mother-in-law, Celina Horne; nieces, Stephanie, Charisse and Brenda; nephews, Norman, Jr. and Berto.
Preceding her in death are her parents; two beloved brothers, Harold and Gerold; one dear sister, Phyllis Jean; first husband, Joe R. Hoye; devoted second husband, Charles Johnson, Sr. and mother-in-law, Fearon Brezan.
Her daughter would like to extend her thanks and gratitude to the dedicated and compassionate staff at Glenview Terrace, Journey Care and Sunrise of Bloomingdale.
Due to this unprecedented time of social distancing, a memorial service will be planned for a later date when it is safe to gather to share hugs and stories. Brenda will be dearly missed.
May God Grant Her Eternal Peace. Services entrusted to Smith, Bizzell and Warner Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020