Brenda Joyce Holmes age 65, formerly of Shaw, MS departed this life and began her new journey August 26, 2019 in Maywood, IL. Preceded in death by her mother Nathan Clark and Melvin Clark (Kansas City, MO) She leaves to cherish fond memories her husband Willis Earl Holmes (Gary, IN; Children Dettrick Holmes, Jason Holmes, Allahjuuan Holmes, Linn Holmes, Charles Holmes and Sharita Holmes; sister Patricia Carter of Indianapolis, IN and a host of grandchildren, cousins, aunts, uncles family and friends. Visitation Friday, September 6, 2019 from 12 to 8 p.m. Family hours 6 to 8 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Gary, IN; Funeral service Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Baptist Church, 2300 Grant St. Gary, IN; Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019