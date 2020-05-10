July 6, 1953 - April 5, 2020. Brenda was a lifelong resident of Gary, IN. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Gary, IN in 1971. Brenda was Employee of Geminus Corp. for 30 yrs. She was a devoted member of Christ Baptist Church Gary, IN. She leaves to cherish her loving sons Darnell (Regan) Adams of Knoxville, TN. and Michael (Latasha) Walker of Gary, IN, Brother Dwayne Sanders, Sister Cynthia Sanders. Special Aunts Gladys Caine and Anita Newman. Very Special sister (friend) Dolly Smith. Four grandchildren and one great grandchild, and a host of loving family and friends.Visitation Monday, May 11, 2020 from 12pm to 8 pm View at Smith Bizzell and Warner Funeral Home at 4209 Grant St. Gary, IN 46408.Funeral Service: Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:00 pm at Smith Bizzell and Warner 4209 Grant St. Gary. IN 46408. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.