Brenda Sanders
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
July 6, 1953 - April 5, 2020. Brenda was a lifelong resident of Gary, IN. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Gary, IN in 1971. Brenda was Employee of Geminus Corp. for 30 yrs. She was a devoted member of Christ Baptist Church Gary, IN. She leaves to cherish her loving sons Darnell (Regan) Adams of Knoxville, TN. and Michael (Latasha) Walker of Gary, IN, Brother Dwayne Sanders, Sister Cynthia Sanders. Special Aunts Gladys Caine and Anita Newman. Very Special sister (friend) Dolly Smith. Four grandchildren and one great grandchild, and a host of loving family and friends.

Visitation Monday, May 11, 2020 from 12pm to 8 pm View at Smith Bizzell and Warner Funeral Home at 4209 Grant St. Gary, IN 46408.

Funeral Service: Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:00 pm at Smith Bizzell and Warner 4209 Grant St. Gary. IN 46408. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Visitation
12:00 - 8:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
May 10, 2020
The crazy funny we had every time we got together, I will so truly miss. But I will never forget. Love you cousin Bren
DORA NELSON
Family
May 10, 2020
RIP big cousin. You will definitely be missed. To my family, we have been keeping you in our thoughts in prayers during this difficult time. We love you all!
Bianca
Family
May 10, 2020
This is how i will remember my cousin Brenda having fun! ❤
Debra Hester
Family
May 10, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Debra Hester
Family
May 10, 2020
Brenda is going to be missed! She was always full of life! She love her family! She love to have fun! Most important she love the Lord! RIP cousin Brenda! Rest n Heaven! Mike & Debra Hester
Debra Hester
Family
May 10, 2020
My Deepest, heartfelt condolences to the entire Family. Brenda was Friends and a classmate of my sister. She was Neighborhood Family. A very Beautiful person. Brother Bo, I am truly sorry for your loss man. Hang in there my Brother. I know its rough. We're Family. If there's any thing I can ever do, your Brother Junei' is here. GOD BLESS YOU.
Willie Jr
Friend
May 9, 2020
Dolly Sanders
Friend
May 9, 2020
I feel privileged to have had Brenda as my best friend for more than 55 years. Though I have a lifetime of cherished memories and happy shared times, the grief I feel is inconsolable. It is with a heavy heart that I say so long to my friend. My thoughts and prayers go out to Boo, Mike, Bobo, Cyn, and their families.
Love,
Dolly
Dolly Sanders
Friend
May 9, 2020
Hi my name is Briana Jones (Pete's daughter) Brenda was like an extra Auntie to me. I love her so much. I would call her Auntie Brenda EVERY TIME I seen her come around Auntie Dolly. I also told her IF I ever have a daughter Brenda was going to be her
Briana Jones
Family
May 9, 2020
Brenda I love you so much. We shared good times together, going to and back from Indianapolis. I'm going to miss those day's. Until we meet again. Love you sister in love.
Mary Knighten
Sister
May 9, 2020
RIP Brenda,you were always my favorite cousin.
I will see you later.
Presley Carlyle
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved