age 63 of Gary, Indiana passed away Tuesday May 21, 2019. A graduate of Roosevelt High School Class of 1974. Brian furthered his education, graduating from Indiana University. He was a retired US Steel worker and a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Brian is preceded in death by his father Christopher C. Williams. He is survived by wife Maude Williams of 22 years; mother Sadie Jackson; two brothers Christopher (Erma Jean) and Ralph Williams; two sisters Carmen and Angela Williams; four sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law; two god children Melanie and Michelle Grant and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Special friends Duane and Bernice Grant. Visitation Friday May 31, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00p.m. with family hours 6-8:00p.m. Omega Psi Phi Memorial Services at 6:30p.m. Funeral services Saturday June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. All services at New Bethel MB Church 2325 West 21st Avenue. Rev. Obie Lyons officiating, Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 29, 2019
