Brian K. LennexAge 62, of Porter passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. He was born on January 11, 1957 in Rushville, Indiana to Richard and Marie (nee Shafer) Lennex. On June 25, 2014, he married Hellen R. Lennex at Dunes State Park. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend.He is survived by his wife, Helen R. Lennex; son, Anthony Lennex; daughters, Elisha (David) Underwood and Mary Ramirez; step-daughters, Kelly (Dan) Hall and Krystal (Brian) Lucas; 13 grandchildren; brother, Richard Lennex; two sisters, Katrina and Krista Lennex and many loving nieces, nephews and other family members. Per Brian's wishes there will be no services. Cremation was entrusted to Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave. Portage, Indiana 46368. (219)762-3013 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Post Tribune on June 2, 2019