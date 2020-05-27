Brian K. Sanders
1991 - 2020
Brian K. Sanders, age 29, of Gary, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He is survived by his loving mother, Verneda, and stepfather, Bobby Dixon; siblings, Amber Sanders, Dorshara Sanders, Jocelyn Marshall, Bert (BJ) Sanders, Brayton Sanders, and Brandon Dixon all of Gary, Indiana; grandparents, Bishop B. A. Sanders and Mother Beulah Sanders of Gary, Indiana; a host of uncles, aunties, cousins, friends, and special brothers, Chance Tate and Zachary Weatherington; friend, Loren Ivey; and godparents, Evangelist Eunice Bliss, and bro. and sis. Luthenius Cain. Visitation for the public will be Friday, May 29, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for the family at The Church of God In Christ Church, 5718 W. 9th Avenue, Gary, IN 46406. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.

www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com



Published in Post-Tribune on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
The Church of God In Christ Church
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
May 22, 2020
My sincerest condolences, thoughts, and prayers to his entire family and friends
Leontanette Perry-Houston
Friend
