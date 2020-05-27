Brian K. Sanders, age 29, of Gary, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He is survived by his loving mother, Verneda, and stepfather, Bobby Dixon; siblings, Amber Sanders, Dorshara Sanders, Jocelyn Marshall, Bert (BJ) Sanders, Brayton Sanders, and Brandon Dixon all of Gary, Indiana; grandparents, Bishop B. A. Sanders and Mother Beulah Sanders of Gary, Indiana; a host of uncles, aunties, cousins, friends, and special brothers, Chance Tate and Zachary Weatherington; friend, Loren Ivey; and godparents, Evangelist Eunice Bliss, and bro. and sis. Luthenius Cain. Visitation for the public will be Friday, May 29, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for the family at The Church of God In Christ Church, 5718 W. 9th Avenue, Gary, IN 46406. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on May 27, 2020.