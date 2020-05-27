Brian K. Sanders, age 29, of Gary, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He is survived by his loving mother, Verneda, and stepfather, Bobby Dixon; siblings, Amber Sanders, Dorshara Sanders, Jocelyn Marshall, Bert (BJ) Sanders, Brayton Sanders, and Brandon Dixon all of Gary, Indiana; grandparents, Bishop B. A. Sanders and Mother Beulah Sanders of Gary, Indiana; a host of uncles, aunties, cousins, friends, and special brothers, Chance Tate and Zachary Weatherington; friend, Loren Ivey; and godparents, Evangelist Eunice Bliss, and bro. and sis. Luthenius Cain. Visitation for the public will be Friday, May 29, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for the family at The Church of God In Christ Church, 5718 W. 9th Avenue, Gary, IN 46406. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.