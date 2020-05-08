Brian Keith Dye Jr. age 33 of Gary, In joined that Heavenly Choir on April 21, 2020. Brian began working at Advance Enameling Company for nine years in Chicago, Illinois after fishing Job Corp. He also worked for Wal-Mart in Lasing, Illinois for four years. After working for four years at Wal-Mart Brian decided to return to Advance Enameling Company in August of 2019 until his transition.He accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior this year in January. He was a member of The Anointed House of Prayer Church under the leadership of his step-father Pastor Raymond Scott Williams where he attended faithfully. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Aslene Dye Anderson. Brian leaves to cherish his fond memories his devoted mother Sharolynn (Raymond) Williams, devoted father Brian Keith Dye Sr., 4 sister Tabitha Dye, Ashely Taylor , Raylynn Williams and Domonique Dye, 1 brother Connie Dye, special grandmother Overseer V. Robinson, a special great aunt Gayla Atwater, 2 uncles Rev. David Robinson and Jamal Anderson, 2 aunts Felicia Robinson and Chrishawn (Morris) Chinn; 7 nieces and nephews and a host of other aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Wake Saturday May 9,2020 9:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Funeral 12:00 p.m. all services at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In.





