Brigett Maria Springfield age 60 departed this life on Sunday, August 9, 2020. She graduated from West Side High School class of 1978. Brigitte was a former employee of the City of Gary Sanitation Department. She is survived by her daughter Kellee (Sidney) Givens; son Anthony Springfield; daughter-in-love Lisa Wooden; seven grandchildren; two sisters Ella Taylor and Brenda (Edmond) Hunter; four brothers Yahya (Sandra) Rasheed, Kevin (Patricia) Springfield, Jeffery (Juanita) Springfield, Wendell Springfield and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday August 15, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 29569 West 11th Avenue.