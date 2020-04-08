|
Brittney L. Eaton departed this life at the age of 32 on the April 2, 2020. She was born in Gary, In. to Verneal Eaton and Anthony Baity. She graduated from West Side High School in 2006. Brittney fought a long hard battle. When doctors gave her only months to live her strength and will was amazing. She rarely complained and kept us lifted in laughter. She was loved by many and touched many. She was preceded in death by grandparents Woodie M. Eaton and Artice I. Eaton, great grandmother Annie R. Morris and cousin Desmond L. Ellis. Brittney leaves to cherish her memory three children LaMeia S. Gardfey, Brielle L. Gardfrey, Judge L. Gardfrey and their father LeMel Gardfrey, her parents Verneal Eaton and Anthony Baity, aunts La Trina Eaton-Nunn, Donna (Anthony) Nicks and Bridget Meeks, uncles Andre (Sheila) Eaton, Richard (Christa) Ellis and Derrick Jones, special cousins Paxton Nunn, Payton Nunn, Ariana Eaton, Darius Ellis and special friend Tierra Dorsey. Brittney will be cremated and a Memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Manuel Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 8, 2020