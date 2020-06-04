Brock Lamar Harris
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brock's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brock Lamar Harris was born May 14, 1963 to Jackson and Doris Harris. Brock was the 10th child of eleven. Brock attended Fredrick Douglas, Beckman Junior High and was a graduate of Roosevelt High School Class of "1981". He also attended Indiana State in Terre Haute. Brock has one daughter with Valerie Goodwin, Marquita Harris and a granddaughter London Dupree. He is preceded in death by his mother, father, grandmother, two sisters, one brother and one nephew. He leaves to cherish his memory daughter Marguita, granddaughter London Dupree; Sisters Stephanie Harris, Doris Burt and Daphaine Harris Wheeler; Brothers Anthony Harris, Bruce Harris, Aaron Harris and Roy Harris; brother-in-law Kevin Goodwin and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved