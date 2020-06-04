Brock Lamar Harris was born May 14, 1963 to Jackson and Doris Harris. Brock was the 10th child of eleven. Brock attended Fredrick Douglas, Beckman Junior High and was a graduate of Roosevelt High School Class of "1981". He also attended Indiana State in Terre Haute. Brock has one daughter with Valerie Goodwin, Marquita Harris and a granddaughter London Dupree. He is preceded in death by his mother, father, grandmother, two sisters, one brother and one nephew. He leaves to cherish his memory daughter Marguita, granddaughter London Dupree; Sisters Stephanie Harris, Doris Burt and Daphaine Harris Wheeler; Brothers Anthony Harris, Bruce Harris, Aaron Harris and Roy Harris; brother-in-law Kevin Goodwin and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.