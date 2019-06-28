|
Brooke Amber Lauren Jones, 8 Years old of Richland, Michigan passed away on June 24, 2019. Brooke was born in Valparaiso, Indiana on June 5, 2011. Brooke enjoyed reading, taking her big sister's phone and doing funny snap-chat videos. She told her daddy he was "so handsome" everyday and told her mommy she was "special" everyday. Brooke was the anchor of peace and unity for her family. She will intentionally be celebrated everyday for the rest of our lives.Brooke is survived by parents; Jerwan and Kisha Jones, sisters; Deja Stanford, Azariah Jones, Adrielle Jones, brother; Jaden Jones, maternal grandparents; Regina Laws and Ronald Williams. Paternal grandparents; Juanice (James) Brown and Gerald (Mary Jane) Jones, and One aunt: Leslie Jones; also many cousins, relatives and friends.All Services Saturday June 29,2019 Wake 9:00am Funeral 11:00am at Embassies of Christ 4285 Cleveland St. Gary,In Dr. Cedric Oliver Officiating. Burial at Fern Oak Cemetery. Professional Services Rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Faith Life Church 310 S. Riverview Drive. Parchment MI 49004. 269-359-0554
Published in the Post Tribune on June 28, 2019