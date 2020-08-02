Brookesey Gater-Macon, 76, of Gary, IN passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Brookesey is survived by her husband, Artis Macon; three children: Kathy A. Gater, Melinda Gater-Johnson (Theis "DJ" Johnson) and James E. Gater; step-son, Clifton Macon; two grandchildren, Malisha Caldwell and Tia'Onna Johnson; one great-grandchild, Destiny Caldwell; two sisters, her twin Blanche Hardin and LillieDell Lesure. She was preceded in death by James E. Gater Sr., Elizabeth Sneed (Mother), Hueria Sneed (Father), Annie Mae Bell, Lillie Mae Macon, and Buddy Sneed. She will be forever missed by her family and a host of friends. On Tuesday, August 4, 2020 visitation hours will begin at 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. followed by the funeral services at 12 pm at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home. You can watch services on Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home Facebook page live. There will not be a repast due to the Pandemic, and we are still practicing Social Distancing.