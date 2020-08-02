1/1
Brookesey Gater-Macon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brookesey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brookesey Gater-Macon, 76, of Gary, IN passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Brookesey is survived by her husband, Artis Macon; three children: Kathy A. Gater, Melinda Gater-Johnson (Theis "DJ" Johnson) and James E. Gater; step-son, Clifton Macon; two grandchildren, Malisha Caldwell and Tia'Onna Johnson; one great-grandchild, Destiny Caldwell; two sisters, her twin Blanche Hardin and LillieDell Lesure. She was preceded in death by James E. Gater Sr., Elizabeth Sneed (Mother), Hueria Sneed (Father), Annie Mae Bell, Lillie Mae Macon, and Buddy Sneed. She will be forever missed by her family and a host of friends. On Tuesday, August 4, 2020 visitation hours will begin at 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. followed by the funeral services at 12 pm at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home. You can watch services on Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home Facebook page live. There will not be a repast due to the Pandemic, and we are still practicing Social Distancing.

www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved