Bryce Christopher Anderson "Big Brave Bryce", age 3, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Waukesha Memorial Hospital in Waukesha, Wisconsin surrounded by his loving family. Bryce was born on Wednesday, August 3, 2016 to Darryl and Shana Anderson. He attended Penfield Children's Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Bryce is preceded in death by his sister Aleeya Faith Anderson and great-grandparents Rufus Brackett, Alvin and Ruby Armour, Merlene Anderson, Marcus G. Mobley Sr., and Alfred Battle. Bryce came into this world fighting for his life. After spending almost two months in the hospital, he was able to come home. He was the sweetest baby and was most happy cuddling with mom, dad, and his brother Jordan. As Bryce continued to grow, doctors communicated that he would always have limitations and would likely never know who his family was. God had different plans. Month after month, he gained new milestones. He began to smile around 9 months, he began to roll around 11 months, and his parents became less nervous about helping him live his best life. At around 1 year old, his parents vowed to show him the world as best as they could, no matter the difficulty. They took him to the movies, the zoo, church, to visit family, mini weekend trips and more. We danced, sang, and pretended to eat food together. His life was joy. When he turned 2 years old his parents began planning for his Make A Wish trip to Disney. After cancelations due to his health, Bryce and family were able to make the trip shortly after he turned 3. Bryce rode an airplane! He visited the parks and rode his first ride. It was beautiful to witness his awe with the lights, Disney Characters and all of the people.Due to COVID-19, Bryce spent every day of the last three months of his life with his family. His family's hearts are broken that he never got to meet his baby brother Brayden (born just hours before he passed away). There is peace in knowing that Bryce resides in heaven with his sister Aleeya, where they both play. He is no longer bound by physical body or ailments.He leaves to cherish his love: parents; Darryl and Shana Anderson, brothers; Jordan and Brayden Anderson of Waukesha, Wisconsin, grandparents; Darryl Sr. and Vernell Anderson of Gary, Indiana, Sharon and Bernard Clarke of Gary, Indiana, and Alfredrick Williams of Indianapolis, Indiana. Great-grandparents; Mary Battle of Calumet City, Illinois, Minnie and Jack James of Homewood, Illinois, and Paul and Phyliss Anderson of Carmel, Indiana. He also leaves a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. "We are forever grateful for God's gift of being his parents and will forever cherish his love". Visitation, Friday, July 10, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service are private. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Services will be livestream on our facebook page under Guy & Allen Funeral Directors INC.,