Calbertha Salter Burnett
Mrs. Calbertha "G Mama" Salter Burnett, 84 years old, made her transition to be with the Lord on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Methodist Hospital. Calbertha attended Roosevelt High School and later married Alfred Burnett Sr. in 1952, and to that union, four children were born. Calbertha was preceded in death by her parents, Silas and Mary; and (1) son, Alfred Burnett Jr. Calbertha was employed at St. Mary Hospital and Gary Community School Corp. until her health started to fail. Calbertha attended The Gospel Truth Church. Calbertha leaves to cherish her memory (1) daughter, Cynthia T. Evans "Pudney"; (2) sons, Danny L. Burnett "Dino", both of Gary, IN, and Calvin E. Burnett "Snake" of Michigan City, IN; (1) brother, Willie Sam Salter; (2) sisters, Bessie Lee Cardwell, and Juanita Fuller Reynolds; (2) uncles, Aubry Davidson and Randolph (Barbara) Davidson; (10) grandchildren; (15) great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. All Services Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Wake 9:30 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave. Gary, IN.


Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 17, 2020.
August 16, 2020
I will love you and miss you always Aunt Calbertha.
Twyla
Family
