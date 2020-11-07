1/1
Caleb Aidan Crayton
{ "" }
Caleb Aidan Crayton born October 23, 2002 to his loving parents Charles A. Crayton Sr. and Trina R. Crayton. Caleb was an Honor student and Senior at Hobart High School and dual College student at Crown Point IVY Tech's Medical Assistant Program. In the fall of 2021, he was accepted and planned to attend college at IUPUI to major in Biology pursuing a career as a Physician Assistant. He accepted Christ and was baptized July 7, 2013 at the Christ Baptist Church, in Gary, IN. Caleb loved to joke with his family and friends with his witty personality. He affectionately gave everyone a special funny nickname. He was one that loved to bowl, play tennis, and was an avid video gamer. Caleb was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Frank and Mary Berry. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving parents Charles A. (Trina R.) Crayton, beloved and protective older brother Charles A. Crayton II, older sister Me'Cole S. Crayton, grandparents Charles W. (Sharon V.) Crayton and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, God parents, God siblings, and friends. Funeral and burial services are private.



Published in Post-Tribune from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
8 entries
November 7, 2020
Trina and Family I’m so sorry for your loss. Know I am praying for your strength and I love you . ❤
Angela Smith
Friend
November 7, 2020
a nice guy
scott lindsey
Acquaintance
November 7, 2020
Cadapooh, you are truly one of my greatest loves. Your spirit will always be in my heart and your humor and chipmunk cheeks will always be in my mind. You will be truly missed. I can’t wait until Christ comes so we will unite once again. May you have a beautiful until then.

Loving you always,
Your 2nd mom-
Auntie Tracy
Tracy Crawford
Family
November 7, 2020
Cadapooh , my “middle child”, you will always be one of my true loves!
Your sense of humor and chipmunk cheeks will always be in my mind and your loving spirit will always be in my heart. May you have a beautiful rest until Christ comes again and we will be together forever!

Love always, your 2nd mom,
Auntie Tracy
Tracy
Family
November 7, 2020
I taught Caleb when he was a sophomore, and I remember him as a diligent kid who always got his work done only added positives to conversations.
Jason Cook
Teacher
November 6, 2020
I’m going to miss you Nephew, you were definitely witty and could hold a conversation with the best of them. Affectionately Uncle Shaun
Shaun Lenear
Family
November 6, 2020
To Caleb, I love you very much. Especially when you call me auntie d-nice. I will miss your smile. My condolences to the family.
Denise lenear
Family
November 6, 2020
I loved Caleb! He was a wonderful nephew/godson. His sense of humor was delightful. He was just adorable. And I will cherish his memory always. My condolences to ALL those who mourn Caleb. May God grant you Shalom peace during this dark and sad time.
Annette Brooks
Family
