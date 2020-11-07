Caleb Aidan Crayton born October 23, 2002 to his loving parents Charles A. Crayton Sr. and Trina R. Crayton. Caleb was an Honor student and Senior at Hobart High School and dual College student at Crown Point IVY Tech's Medical Assistant Program. In the fall of 2021, he was accepted and planned to attend college at IUPUI to major in Biology pursuing a career as a Physician Assistant. He accepted Christ and was baptized July 7, 2013 at the Christ Baptist Church, in Gary, IN. Caleb loved to joke with his family and friends with his witty personality. He affectionately gave everyone a special funny nickname. He was one that loved to bowl, play tennis, and was an avid video gamer. Caleb was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Frank and Mary Berry. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving parents Charles A. (Trina R.) Crayton, beloved and protective older brother Charles A. Crayton II, older sister Me'Cole S. Crayton, grandparents Charles W. (Sharon V.) Crayton and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, God parents, God siblings, and friends. Funeral and burial services are private.