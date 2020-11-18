1/1
Calvin Best
{ "" }
Calvin Thomas Best, born in Goldsboro, NC. Graduate of Froebel High School, Class of 1964. Served in US Army, 7th Infantry Division during the Vietnam War. Worked forty-three years for the United States Postal Service of Gary, retiring as Lead Mechanic of the Vehicle Maintenance Facility in 2007. Owned and operated Best's Smoked Turkeys for over forty years. Dedicated member of Zion Tabernacle Pentecostal Church of the Apostolic Faith in East Chicago, IN. Leaves a great legacy with wife of forty-four years, Evergene Best; sons Richard Earl, Jeffery, Calvin Jr., Alvin, Lehman, and Paul. Preceded in death by parents Luby Ingram and Ethel Best Holman Dixon, and daughter Adrienne Best. Public viewing Friday, November 20th, 12pm-7pm at Manuel Memorial, "The Parlor of Peace" 421 W 5th Ave, Gary, IN 46402. Please send flowers and acknowledgments to funeral home. Face masks required; Social Distancing will be observed.


Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
