Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin Washington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin D. Washington Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Calvin D. Washington Sr. Obituary
Calvin D. Washington Sr. of St. Paul, MN formerly of Gary, IN departed on August 21, 2019. Calvin was born on December 13, 1955. Preceded in death by parents Alvin and Jessie Bell (nee Scott) Washington, son Calvin D. Washington Jr., Brothers Alvin Bray Washington and Alvis Washington. He leaves to cherish his memory wife Theresa Washington, son Lennie Washington, daughter Olevia Washington: Grandchildren Lanyia, Jayda, Jeremiah and McKenzee Washington. Siblings Isaac Washington, Ardie Washington, Graylen (Connie) Washington, Jesse (Dena) Washington, Alvin Johnson and Cynthia Washington. Memorial Service September 7, 2019, 4pm to 7pm at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church 3949 Massachusetts St. Gary, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.