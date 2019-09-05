|
Calvin D. Washington Sr. of St. Paul, MN formerly of Gary, IN departed on August 21, 2019. Calvin was born on December 13, 1955. Preceded in death by parents Alvin and Jessie Bell (nee Scott) Washington, son Calvin D. Washington Jr., Brothers Alvin Bray Washington and Alvis Washington. He leaves to cherish his memory wife Theresa Washington, son Lennie Washington, daughter Olevia Washington: Grandchildren Lanyia, Jayda, Jeremiah and McKenzee Washington. Siblings Isaac Washington, Ardie Washington, Graylen (Connie) Washington, Jesse (Dena) Washington, Alvin Johnson and Cynthia Washington. Memorial Service September 7, 2019, 4pm to 7pm at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church 3949 Massachusetts St. Gary, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019