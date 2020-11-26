Camellia Lynette Ridgell Robinson, 62, affectionately known as "Mia" or "Milly" passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She spent her childhood in Hammond and East Chicago, Indiana. She currently was a resident of Merrillville, Indiana until her passing.Camellia was educated through the Hammond Public School System. She graduated from Hammond High School with the class of 1976. After graduating from Hammond High, Camellia would attend Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina where she would obtain her undergraduate degree in Finance and Accounting.Once she obtained her degree, she was employed with Arcelor Mittal (Inland) Steel, The City of Hammond and MBHB Law Firm of Chicago. However, she was able to spread her love and desire to help people as she began her career with Smith, Bizzell & Warner of Gary, Indiana and Golden Gate Funeral Home of Chicago, Illinois for the last 11 years. She was known as the "Funeral Lady" to those in the community.Camellia is preceded in death by her husband, Renard A. Robinson; parents: Arnold & Sarah Ridgell Sr, Grandparents: David & Mary (Nee Mack) King, parental Grandparents: Tim & Mattie Ridgell, 4 brothers: Cornell Ridgell, Arnold Ridgell, Jr., Gleason King and Tyrone Ridgell, 2 aunts: Mary Ridgell, and Fannie Mae Harris, and 2 uncle: Willie King and Ira Jackson.Camellia leaves to cherish her memories: 2 beloved daughters: Belinda Robinson and Lacey Robinson, 3 grandchildren who were her pride and joy: Cameron Renard Shaffer, Dakota Sha'Ron Robinson and Toni Brielle Davis, 2 brothers: Patrice Ridgell and Charlton (Cache) Ridgell, 3 sisters: Ethelynn Collins, Bernadette Ridgell, and Edwina (William-Billy) Bovenkerk, sister in law: Shirleen Marks, brother in law: John (Ernestine) Robinson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, God Children, aunts, uncle, relatives and friends.Visitation will be held Friday, November 27, 2020 at New Zion Temple Church, 926 E. Morris, St. Hammond IN from 12:00-8:00p.m. Family hour 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow immediately at Concordia Cemetery Hammond, IN.