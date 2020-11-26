1/1
Camellia Lynette Ridgell Robinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Camellia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Camellia Lynette Ridgell Robinson, 62, affectionately known as "Mia" or "Milly" passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She spent her childhood in Hammond and East Chicago, Indiana. She currently was a resident of Merrillville, Indiana until her passing.

Camellia was educated through the Hammond Public School System. She graduated from Hammond High School with the class of 1976. After graduating from Hammond High, Camellia would attend Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina where she would obtain her undergraduate degree in Finance and Accounting.

Once she obtained her degree, she was employed with Arcelor Mittal (Inland) Steel, The City of Hammond and MBHB Law Firm of Chicago. However, she was able to spread her love and desire to help people as she began her career with Smith, Bizzell & Warner of Gary, Indiana and Golden Gate Funeral Home of Chicago, Illinois for the last 11 years. She was known as the "Funeral Lady" to those in the community.

Camellia is preceded in death by her husband, Renard A. Robinson; parents: Arnold & Sarah Ridgell Sr, Grandparents: David & Mary (Nee Mack) King, parental Grandparents: Tim & Mattie Ridgell, 4 brothers: Cornell Ridgell, Arnold Ridgell, Jr., Gleason King and Tyrone Ridgell, 2 aunts: Mary Ridgell, and Fannie Mae Harris, and 2 uncle: Willie King and Ira Jackson.

Camellia leaves to cherish her memories: 2 beloved daughters: Belinda Robinson and Lacey Robinson, 3 grandchildren who were her pride and joy: Cameron Renard Shaffer, Dakota Sha'Ron Robinson and Toni Brielle Davis, 2 brothers: Patrice Ridgell and Charlton (Cache) Ridgell, 3 sisters: Ethelynn Collins, Bernadette Ridgell, and Edwina (William-Billy) Bovenkerk, sister in law: Shirleen Marks, brother in law: John (Ernestine) Robinson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, God Children, aunts, uncle, relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 27, 2020 at New Zion Temple Church, 926 E. Morris, St. Hammond IN from 12:00-8:00p.m. Family hour 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow immediately at Concordia Cemetery Hammond, IN.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
New Zion Temple Church
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Zion Temple Church
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Interment
Concordia Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved